Samuel Scott Durham was born on May 22, 2000, in Peoria, Illinois to Scott and Becky Durham. He was an amazing, intelligent, lovely, kind young man and a joy to raise.
He was a member of Northwood Community Church. Samuel spent his early years in Alvin, TX where he attended Alvin ISD and excelled in school. After moving with his family to Illinois, Samuel graduated from high school in 2018 with distinguished honors. After high school Samuel pursued an electrical apprenticeship with IBEW 238 in North Carolina. Samuel had many interests from building computers from scratch to working on his "souped up" car, but his favorite things in life were animals of all kinds, nature in all its glory, hiking, kayaking and fishing. He knew every plant, tree, butterfly species and what insects ate what. He grew and hatched many, many different kinds of insects, even if his mom and sisters were not so happy about that. LOL!
He was a great little brother and loved his older sisters, Anna and Audrey. Samuel understood each of them and knew just what to say to build them up and make them feel loved. Samuel was loved by so many and could light up a room with his infectious smile. He loved the Lord deeply and sought him at an early age. God must have needed him for a special job in Heaven. Samuel you are deeply missed forever. Love you.
Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, 10708 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX.
