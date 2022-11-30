Kathy Marie Franklin

GALVESTON, TX — Kathy Marie Franklin, 65, was born December 1,1956 to Ray and Letha Franklin Sr. in Galveston, Texas. Kathy attended Ball High School and later went to Job Corp where she graduated and received her certification in childcare. Kathy worked at UTMB as a building attendant for 13 years until her health failed. Kathy accepted Christ at an early age and attended Shiloh A.M.E. Church.

Kathy was proceeded in death by her parents Ray and Letha Franklin Sr., sister Cecelia Williams, brothers Ray Franklin Jr., Lionel Franklin Sr., Clifford Franklin, and Dale Franklin, brother-in-law, Alfred Douglas Jr., nephews, Derrick Brown and Eric and Robert Franklin.

