GALVESTON, TX — Kathy Marie Franklin, 65, was born December 1,1956 to Ray and Letha Franklin Sr. in Galveston, Texas. Kathy attended Ball High School and later went to Job Corp where she graduated and received her certification in childcare. Kathy worked at UTMB as a building attendant for 13 years until her health failed. Kathy accepted Christ at an early age and attended Shiloh A.M.E. Church.
Kathy was proceeded in death by her parents Ray and Letha Franklin Sr., sister Cecelia Williams, brothers Ray Franklin Jr., Lionel Franklin Sr., Clifford Franklin, and Dale Franklin, brother-in-law, Alfred Douglas Jr., nephews, Derrick Brown and Eric and Robert Franklin.
Left to cherish Kathy's precious memories are her loving children, Cheronda Franklin-Coleman (Brian) and Adrain Franklin. Grandchildren D'Marche and D'Marcus Lacy Jr. (Nadia). Great granddaughter, Harmoni Hanlon. Bonus grandchildren, Diamond and Zoe Coleman. Bonus great grandchildren, Milynn and Maliyah Singleton. Sisters, Barbara Brown, Doris Ballard (Larry), Joyce Douglas, brother James Franklin, and a host of other relatives and friends.
The visitation will be 10 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, followed by funeral service at 11 at Shiloh A.M.E. Church, 1310 29th Street, Galveston, Rev. Brenda Johnson, pastor and Rev. Vincent Hightower, eulogist. Please visit ERJFM.com for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.