Perversie “Versie” Johnwell McAdams, 84, of Texas City quietly left her earthly home to sing with the angels in heaven on September 9, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave, La Marque TX 77568. Funeral service will be Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Dr., La Marque, TX. Burial to follow at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX.
