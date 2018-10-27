Steven Boling
GALVESTON—Steven Boling age 67 of Galveston died Thursday October 25, 2018 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Wilma G. Driscoll
GALVESTON—Wilma G. Driscoll age 82 of Texas City died Saturday October 27, 2018 at Seabreeze Care Center in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Luis Alonso Portillo Guevara
GALVESTON—Luis Alonso Portillo Guevara age 54 of Galveston died Friday October 26, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Gloria Morales
GALVESTON—Gloria Morales age 86 of Galveston died Wednesday October 24, 2018 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Raul Perez, Sr.
GALVESTON—Raul Perez, Sr., age 72, passed away Friday, October 26, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
