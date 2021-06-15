GALVESTON — Manuel Anthony Corella, life-time resident of Galveston, Texas passed away on Wednesday June 09, 2021, at the age of 91 years. He was born on December 19, 1929 in Galveston, Texas.
Manuel grew up in Galveston and served his country through the Army Air Corps. He had a love for cooking, and opened the Mexican restaurant Corella’s Corral where he spent his time accommodating his patrons and occasionally holding Don Sanchos bean poll. When he retired from the restaurant business, he was a curator at the David Taylor Cadillac Museum. He was also a tour guide at the Moody Mansion and loved all of the Moody Family History.
Mr. Corella served in his community as a past member of the Galveston Rotary Club and a was Regent at the Galveston College. He was also a long-time member of Moody Memorial Methodist Church. He was involved in the founding of Meals on Wheels, Libbie’s Place and was also a part of renaming Avenue P. to Bernardo De Galvez. He loved to golf and took up the hobby of stained-glass art, he also loved to write short poems and had a love for his Isle. Manuel was an amazing kind hearted person and will be deeply missed by all.
Manuel Anthony Corella is preceded in death by his parents; Joaquin Corella and Margarita Mejia Ragusa; Daughter Lita Denise Petrovic and Husband Zlatko Petrovic; Sister-in-law Patricia Sigel.
He is survived in death by his wife, Yolanda Corella; Daughter, Christy Herrington; Husband Larry Herrington; Grand-daughter Courtney Herrington and her Fiancé Ronnie Rodriguez; Grand-daughter Lara Herrington; Great-grandchildren, Mason Cruz and Husband Justin Jared, Nicolas Cruz and Fiancé Jackie Cates, Cohl Cruz and Ryson Rodriguez; and Great-great -grand daughter Nina Cruz. He also has numerous siblings in Mexico.
Mr. Corella is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Manuel Corella’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19th at 11:00 am at Moody Memorial Methodist Church, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, TX.
Donations can be made to Libbie’s Place or Meals on Wheels.
