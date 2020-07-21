Michael Dale Menard, 68, passed away on July 19, 2020 at his residence in Santa Fe, Texas. He was born February 9, 1952 in Jennings, Louisiana to Lorace and Billie Sue Menard.
Michael was raised in Beaumont, Texas and was a longtime resident of Dickinson, Texas. He was a veteran of the US Navy serving in Vietnam; and a member of Santa Fe Baptist Church. He worked at Del Papa Distributing Co. for many years, and then went on to Co-own M & R Fleet Services. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and a devoted family man.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Michael is survived by his wife Cindy Menard. Children; Megan Walker and fiancé Brian Hewitt, Dustin Menard, and Jennifer Gillespie. Grandchildren; Makenna and Noah Gillespie. Siblings; Ronald Menard and wife Christine, Jo Lynn Smith and husband Jerry; Jeanita Teutsch and husband Mark.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 6 pm, visitation from 4pm - 6pm at the Santa Fe Baptist Church in Santa Fe, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Pancan.org)
