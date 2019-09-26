Jane Iris Moody, 85, of Dickinson, passed on September 24, 2019 in Webster. Jane was born July 6, 1934 to Laura and Thomas Brown in Marion, North Carolina. She was a registered nurse for many years; working in Marion, NC, and locally at UTMB and Clear Lake Regional. Jane also instructed nursing at Duke University for many years. Jane was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter Tracy Annette Lunsford.
Jane leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 49 years Larry Moody; daughter Renee Harris; son Doug Harris and wife Brenda.
A visitation in her honor will be held 10:00 – 11:00 am, Saturday, September 28, 2019 with a celebration of life at 11:00 am, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 4105 Gulf Fwy, Dickinson, TX. Private interment at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, TX.
