Mr. Larry Joe Woodkins, 60, passed away on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Larry Joe was born on January 26, 1958 in Galveston, Texas.
Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Larry Johnson will officiate the service and Pastor Johnny L. Grimes will give the Eulogy.
Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.