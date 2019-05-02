Olvera
Celebration of life services for Maria Olvera will be held today at 7 p.m. at Malloy Funerals & Cremations; 3028 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77550.
Phillips
Services for Bernice Phillips will be held today at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Serna
Funeral Mass for Lucas Serna will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Entombment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Mausoleum in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Reason
Celebration of life services for Samuel Reason will be held today at 12 p.m. at the Greenspoint Baptist Church, 11703 Walters Rd, Houston, TX 77067. Interment will follow at the Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Leavenworth
Funeral services for Elizabeth Leavenworth will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Shrine of the True Cross Church in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Anderson
Graveside services for Dawn Anderson will be held today at 10 a.m. Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Cole
Celebration of life services for Michael Cole will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517, Dickinson. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veteran's Memorial, Houston TX 77038.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.