SANTA FE—Mr. Ronald Anthony “Ronnie” Bocco passed from this life Friday morning, October 11, 2019, in Houston.
Born August 19, 1965 in Texas City, Mr. Bocco had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. Ronnie had worked as a training coordinator for BP/Amoco, retiring in 2010 after 27 years. Ronnie loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking Bar-B-Que with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony Emanuel Bocco and Shirley Ann (Hollan) Bocco.
Survivors include his loving wife of 18 years, Barbara Bocco; sons, Brett Bocco and girlfriend, Lindsey Cornwell, Brandon Bocco and wife, Tiffany, Chase Wilks and girlfriend, Alicia Balvantin ; daughters, Brailey Bocco and fiancé, Johnathan Maya, Krista and Angel Taboada; sisters, Nadine Hammond and husband, Bob, Sherry Hager and husband, Larry; sister/cousin, Darla Espinoza; dear aunt, Mary Gillispie; grandchildren, Chloe, Greyson, Emilia, Jayse Anthony Maya, Baby Taboada ; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Pine Drive Baptist Church, 705 FM 517 East, Dickinson, Texas, with Dr. Ted Duck officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Allen, James Cargile, Don Davis, Tony Delesandri, Alan Riggs, Jr., Angel Taboada, John Vaughn and Wayne Wilkerson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Kirkendall and Voulis Exezidis.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. Monday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Ronnie’s name to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, Post Office Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
