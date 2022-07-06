SANTA FE — Mrs. Dorothy Fay (Beall) Pruitt passed from this life Saturday morning, July 2, 2022, in Oklahoma.
Born November 6, 1932 in LaMarque, TX, Mrs. Pruitt had been a resident of Oklahoma since 2011, previously of Santa Fe. Dorothy retired from Santa Fe ISD in 1991 after 25 years. She was a member and organizer of the FOE Auxiliary #3789 as well as a member of the VFW Goldstar Post #5400 Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Alonzo and Katherine (Homrighaus) Beall; husband, George Mac Pruitt; son, Johnny Pruitt; daughter, Kathy Jean Pruitt; brother, Harvey Gene Thompson; sister, Mary Ann Newton; grandson, Eddie Davis.
Survivors include son Amos Clifford Pruitt and wife, Sally; daughters, Mari Beth Moore and husband, Robert. Donna Lea Matlock and husband, John; brother, Floyd William Thompson and wife, Bridgett; sister, Margie Combs; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren 6 great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be George A. Pruitt, George A. Sistrunk, Travis W. Sistrunk, Billy R. Sistrunk, Robert B. Moore, Robbie D. Knott, Dorothy J. Pruitt and Tonya M. Moore.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
