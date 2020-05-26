Paulette Marie Jones from La Marque Tx. age 64 passed away on May 22, 2020 HCA Mainland Hospital. "Polly" as she was affectionately known to her friends was born June 8, 1955.
In her youth she loved horses and cared for her Fav's Smokey and Joe. Another of her loves were Reggie her Chihuahua she didn't go anywhere without him. Polly graduated from La Marque High School class of 1973. After graduation she went to Southwest Tech in San Marcos to receive her Bachelor's degree in English and earned a masters degree in Human Services Administration at St. Edwards Austin. She went on to teach English at Del Valle and San Marcos ISD's..
Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM Friday May 29th at Galveston County Memorial Park with Pastor Jessie Garcia officiating under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home/Thaddeus Pratt director.
Pallbearers will be David Smith, David Akins, Aaron Akins, Alex Medrano, Scott Perthuis, Travis Perthuis, Traven Perthuis and Marvin Byrkett.
A special thanks to Marian and David Smith who cared for her during her demise. We would like to thank Harbor Hospice for her end of life care and all the ICU nurses on the 2nd floor especially Vivian and David,and Lastly Chaplin Timothy Edwards.. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an animal shelter of your choice in Polly's name. Casual attire requested.
