LEAGUE CITY — Lloyd “Dale” Long, age 76, of League City passed away peacefully on December 21, 2020, after a long and bravely fought battle with cancer. He was born on August 5, 1944, in St. Augustine, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Maxie and Dalee Olivet Lowe Long; sister, Myrtis Hughes; and nephew, Dennis Campbell. Left to miss him and recall many wonderful memories are his wife of 38 years, Barbara F. Long of League City; his daughter, Christine Marie and her husband, David Telles of St. Augustine, Florida; his step son, D. Sean Buchanan of Bryan, Texas; his grandson, Cody Ryan Stewart of Friendswood, Texas; sisters, Merle Pomar and Marsha Long of League City, Texas; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. It was Dale’s request that his remains be cremated and there be no funeral services. His family is respectfully honoring his request. A private visitation will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Dale requested donations be made to a favorite charity of one’s choice. The family is being assisted by Forest Park East Funeral Home 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestParkEast-FHC.com for the Long family.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman drove destructive path before fatal League City crash, police say
- Old Galveston apartments to become short-term rentals; luxury apartments planned for League City
- One killed in early morning highway shooting near La Marque
- Galveston County, region hit state's COVID rollback threshold
- County leaders blast COVID orders that lead to new closures
- La Marque releases body-camera video of police shooting
- COVID aid package won't save the day, Galveston County residents say
- Marchers call for firing of La Marque officer over shooting death
- One killed in crash on state Highway 146 in Bacliff
- Fresh development to rise on site of old bakery building in League City; country singer buys massive Galveston home
Collections
- In Focus: Houston 76, Temple 50
- In Focus: Clear Falls vs Beaumont West Brook Playoff Football
- In Focus: Clear Falls vs Strake Jesuit Playoff Fooball
- In Focus: Clear Springs vs Pearland High School Football Playoffs
- In Focus: Santa Fe Christmas Parade
- In Focus: Ball High vs La Porte High School Football
- In Focus: Colts 26, Texans 20
Commented
- Grifter in chief is in full display and it's sad to see (92)
- Randy Weber should stop putting Trump above the people and the law (90)
- Democrats stole the Nov. 3 election (89)
- Randy Weber just doesn't care about District 14 (76)
- Randy Weber has done nothing except abet sedition (72)
- Nobody trumps Trump on lying, cheating and stealing (63)
- Ken Paxton and Donald Trump have a lot in common (44)
- Individual Americans must begin mending the divide (40)
- Electoral College worked settling the 2020 election (38)
- It's time that Black people got equal justice in US (37)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.