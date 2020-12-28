Lloyd "Dale" Long

LEAGUE CITY — Lloyd “Dale” Long, age 76, of League City passed away peacefully on December 21, 2020, after a long and bravely fought battle with cancer. He was born on August 5, 1944, in St. Augustine, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Maxie and Dalee Olivet Lowe Long; sister, Myrtis Hughes; and nephew, Dennis Campbell. Left to miss him and recall many wonderful memories are his wife of 38 years, Barbara F. Long of League City; his daughter, Christine Marie and her husband, David Telles of St. Augustine, Florida; his step son, D. Sean Buchanan of Bryan, Texas; his grandson, Cody Ryan Stewart of Friendswood, Texas; sisters, Merle Pomar and Marsha Long of League City, Texas; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. It was Dale’s request that his remains be cremated and there be no funeral services. His family is respectfully honoring his request. A private visitation will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Dale requested donations be made to a favorite charity of one’s choice. The family is being assisted by Forest Park East Funeral Home 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestParkEast-FHC.com for the Long family.

