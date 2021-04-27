Thomas William Welch

TEXAS CITY — Thomas William Welsh, 78, of Texas City, passed away on April 9, 2021. Thomas was born on January 20, 1943 in Miami, Florida to parents, James and Mary (Duvall) Welsh.
What can be said about an imperfect man doing our Lord’s perfect work? It is easily said that he was a kindhearted, strong man who easily cared for other people’s wellbeing and health. He showed that in his everyday life and he was proud to provide his services as a Chaplain. Speaking the word of God was his favorite thing in life. He was faithful in wearing a frog around his neck so when he testified he could share that “frog” stood for FULLY RELY ON GOD. That always put a smile on his face.
As children we were able to enjoy a dad who loved throwing pool parties and bar-b-qing a great feast. We all enjoyed boating, fishing and camping for family vacations and long holiday weekends. I’ll always remember those good times. He was a member of ACTS church in Texas City. He donated money to install water wells in hard hit countries and very poor countries as well.
My dad is preceded in death by grandchild Brittany, brothers Larry, John and Edward and his sister Alice. He is survived by his brother Jim, his sisters Bea, Ruth and Naomi. Also survived by his three children Kenny, Bobby and Mary Ann, mother-in-law Lucy, sister-in-law Carol as well as her children Brandie and Casey and their families. He also has three grandchildren, Keanan, Dane and Jessica and their families. Also three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546 with Chaplain Billy Williams officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Welsh family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
