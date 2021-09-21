SANTA FE — Mr. Darren Lyle Bethea passed from this life Sunday morning, September 19, 2021, in Galveston.
Born May 6, 1968 in Galveston, Mr. Bethea had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. He worked as a manufacturer for Steelco Sportsman Trailers. Darren attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock. He loved riding motorcycles, but will best be remembered for always being ready to lend a helping hand to those that needed it, especially in his neighborhood.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Thomas Bethea, Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Theresa M. Bethea of Santa Fe; son Colton Kimling-Bethea of Santa Fe; daughter, Taryn Young of League City; brother, James Thomas Bethea, Jr. and wife, Deanna of League City; sister, Becky Sullivan and husband, David of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Blayze Young, Landyn Young, Gavyn Young; nieces, Jenny Sullivan, Chelsee Bethea; nephews, Jeremiah Sullivan, Jacob Sullivan, Seth Bethea.
The family will have a private visitation from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, with a private funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Reverend David Harris, celebrant. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be James T. Bethea, Jr., Seth Bethea, Colton Kimling-Bethea, David Sullivan, Jacob Sullivan and Jeremiah Sullivan.
