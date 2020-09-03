Richard Wayne Yeatts, Sr.
SANTA FE—Mr. Richard Wayne Yeatts, Sr., 62, passed from this life Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Updated: September 3, 2020 @ 4:14 pm
