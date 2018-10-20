Robert Eugene File, age 90, of Dickinson, Texas, passed away on October 15, 2018, in League City, Texas. He was born March 8, 1928, in Waverly, Illinois to Fred and Mildred File. Mr. File retired as a Real Estate Broker in Harlingen, Texas, and also was a Pro/Superintendent at Scripps Park Golf Course in Rushville, Illinois. Additionally, he served our country in the Korean War.
Mr. File is survived by his wife of 69 years, Patricia Ann File (Rose); his son Michael File and wife Patricia; and brother, Fred File, Jr. and wife Cricket. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Jennifer File Moody and David File and wife Sara; five great-grandchildren, Ethan Moody, Ryan Moody, Connor File, Eliza File, and Luke File.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at 5:00-7:00 PM at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.
