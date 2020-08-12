GALVESTON—Graylon J. Waire, 64, departed this life on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Kindred Hospital-Clear Lake in Webster, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas City woman charged in shooting death says it was an accident
- After the Big 12 Conference’s announcement, what’s next for college football?
- Two-vehicle causeway crash sends four to hospital
- It's a privilege to live on Galveston Island
- One arrested in connection with Texas City killing
- Lumber prices go through the roof on high demand, short supply in Galveston County
- Mourners lay Galveston County deputy to rest
- Authorities turn to sketch, DNA to identify man found on Galveston beach
- Diamond Beach residents unhappy with West End development plans, Historic East End Galveston converted to boutique hotel
- Galveston County commissioner Ken Clark announces cancer diagnosis
Collections
- 40 Under 40: Meet the 2020 honorees
- In Focus: Astros 6, Giants 4
- In Focus: Giants 7, Astros 6
- In Focus: Dodgers 4, Astros 2
- In Focus: Astros 7, Mariners 2
- In Focus: Houston Astros Summer Camp Day 13
- In Focus: Dodgers 5, Astros 2
- In Focus: Astros 8, Mariners 5
- In Focus: Houston Astros Summer Camp Day 15
- In Focus: Houston Astros Opening Day
Commented
- Research will show Trump is the choice for America (93)
- Reelect Trump to save US from socialism (90)
- Thank God we have Joe Biden (78)
- Trump Republicans should frighten you into voting (73)
- Critics of socialism always overlook Scandinavia (57)
- Presence of feds in Portland is wrong and worrisome (52)
- The whole BLM movement is a lie (51)
- Politician Biden is not the answer to our troubles (47)
- Early voting is your best bet this election (46)
- It's time to tell our shared history true and in full (42)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.