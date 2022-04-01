GALVESTON — Barbara Joy Austen was born March 7, 1947, in Artesia, New Mexico, and peacefully died on March 23, 2022 in Galveston County. Barbara moved with her father’s oil career from New Mexico to Odessa, TX where she attended and graduated from Permean High School in 1965. She then received an associate of Arts degree in 1967 and in 1972 she earned a Bachelor degree from Sul Ross University.
Barbara followed her parents’ next move to Lafayette, LA where she worked at the Reading Research Dyslexia Foundation. Then in 1973, the family moved to New Orleans where she became principal of St. Julian Eymard Catholic School until retiring in 1995.
After retirement Barbara moved with her parents to Hilo, Hawaii, where other relatives already resided. In Hilo she was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and became the Director of Religious Education, before becoming principal of St. Joseph’s Elementary School until 2003. Barbara then joined the staff of Waiakea Intermediate School from which she retired again in 2013.
Following the death of her parents in 2014, she moved to Galveston Island to be with her sisters, Sherry Black, Jacqueline Sauceda and Donna Fincham. She loved golf and football.
Barbara was a devout Christian who loved the Lord. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Galveston, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and LaDonna (Ferguson) Austen, and brother-in-law, George Black. She is survived by sisters, Sherry Black, Jacqueline Sauceda (Fidel) and Donna Fincham of Galveston, and nephew, Joshua Black of Hilo, Hawaii.
A visitation and memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie Street, Galveston, TX, on Monday, April 4, 2022. Visitation will be in the sanctuary from 5:00 pm — 5:45 pm, followed by the memorial service at 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made the First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. Galveston TX 77550 or the charity of your choice.
God saw she was getting tired. And a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around her and whispered, “Come with me.” With tearful eyes we watched her and saw her fade away; although we loved her dearly, we could not make her stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands to rest, God loved her while living and blessed us with her gifts. We rejoice in the resurrection and lift our hearts in bliss.
