Sidney Anthony Anges was born in Beaumont, Texas on February 27, 1932 and died surrounded by his children on June 8, 2018.
He graduated from Ball High School and served in the United States Air Force. He married Adeline Michalsky in 1957. Sidney worked in Texas and California for Southern Pacific Railroad, and retired from the Galveston Wharves. He enjoyed traveling, especially his annual trips to Estes Park, Colorado.
Sidney is survived by his brother, L.J. Anges, his three children, Anne LeBoy, John Anges and Patti Montes, their spouses, David LeBoy, Elizabeth Anges, and Isaac Montes, and his seven grandchildren, Charlie, Luke, and Neil LeBoy; Johnny and Julianna Anges; and Sydney and Taylor Wharton.
A private family service will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.