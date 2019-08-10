Barbara Lynn Moore, 59, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Houston Veterans Hospital.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Emken – Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Visitation will be an hour prior from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Barbara was born December 11, 1959 in Dover, Delaware. She was a hairdresser by trade and an avid lover of the Dallas Cowboys.
She is preceded in death by her sister Nancy Montague.
Survivors include her husband Paul Moore; son Jason Parks; daughters Jamie Parks, Jesse Gorman, and Sandie Moore; sister Margie Thielman-Montague; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and her beloved dogs Sonny, Dante, Blackie.
