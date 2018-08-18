Lucia “Lucy” Bertrand, 33, was taken from us too soon on August 9, 2018.
Lucia was born October 8, 1984. Lucy was a loving and caring person. She always helped anyone in need. She would give her shirt off her back for anyone.
Her blue eyes sparkled brightly, and her beautiful smile lit up a room full of people. Lucy was known for her famous walk and her personality. Her greatest joy in life was caring for her children and she always put her family first.
She is finally at rest with her brother, Jesse Bertrand; aunt, Dinora Monroy; her loving grandfather, Marcos Publio Monroy and favorite uncle, David “Coon” Bertrand.
She leaves behind beautiful memories to her children, Kayleigh (19), Eric (13) and Landon (11) Ovalle. She also leaves the love of her life, Fred Harris; her loving parents, Larry Bertrand and Sally Monroy Bertrand; brother, Abraham Bertrand and nephews, Jesse Bertrand, Angel Vela and Josiah; grandmother, Marina Monroy and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
A Public Visitation will be held Monday, August 20, 2018 at 5:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. The Celebration Mass will begin at 10:00 AM led by Deacon Joe of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. All Services will be held in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dickinson, TX 77539.
Donations and Memorials may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591.
