1931-2019
John C. Walker passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019 at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston. John was born September 2, 1931 in League City, TX to Dewey & Grace Walker. He was preceded in death by his parents, 7 brothers, 1 sister, and 1 granddaughter. John is survived by his wife, Arnita Walker; his daughters Kim Walker Garza, husband Al, Tammy Walker, and Tracy Walker Pugh, husband Pete. He had 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
John was a life-long resident of League City. He served 4 years in the Naval Reserve. John’s career spanned 50+ years working in and around the Texas City Refineries, for 34 years as a pumper gauger, and then 15+ years as a pipeline inspector after his retirement. But ever the public servant, in John’s spare time, he devoted 40+ years serving his community in different capacities through the League City Fire Department, beginning at the age of 15, as well as the League City Police Department, and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department.
A Memorial Gathering is scheduled for March 10 from 2:00-4:00pm at the home of his daughter. Parking will be provided at Al Garza’s Premier Martial Arts, 3455 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson. A shuttle will be provided to and from the home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the League City Police Officers’ Association, the Texas DPS Troopers Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
