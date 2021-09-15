GALVESTON — Ora Johnson, 65, went home to be the Lord on September 9, 2021, at UTMB Victory Lakes in League City, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.
Ora was born on August 7, 1953, in Galveston, Texas to the late Lee & Gatha Jones. In 1971, she graduated from Ball High School and married the love of her life Gifford Johnson Jr. Together, they raised three beautiful children.
Ora was a renowned seamstress in our community-sewing everything from special occasion dresses to professional tailoring. She was an entrepreneur and owned her own clothing and alterations company O.J. Originals.
She was an active at member at First Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, Texas where she served as a youth matron and youth Sunday school teacher. Additionally, she was a supervisor for the local, district and state churches and an active member of Mission II Auxiliary. South Texas District Association Mission II Auxiliary recently recognized Ora with the Ambassador for Christ Award for her commitment, faithfulness, and service.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lee and Gatha Jones, son, Shannon Johnson, brother, Leander Jones, and sister, Emma Dean Mays.
She leaves cherished memories with her husband, Gifford Johnson Jr, sons, Gifford (JJ) III and Jaylen, daughters, Meshia Johnson and Anyia Shankle-Jones, sisters, Shirley Hall, Dorothy Jones-Shankle (Bruce) and Linda Cole, brothers Whitney Lyons and Cecil Jones Sr., granddaughter, Miracle Stephens, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
There will be a visitation at 10AM, followed by a service celebrating his life at 11:00 AM, on Friday, September 17, 2021, at First Baptist Church with Pastor A.L. Bell officiating. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.