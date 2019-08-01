Daniel Breaux, 82, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed from this life, Thursday August 1, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Daniel was born in LaFayette, Louisiana to proud parents, Leroy and Beverly Breaux, October 4, 1936.
He was proud to serve in the U.S. Marine Reserves. Daniel went on to become the owner and operator of Dan’s Print Shop. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Nettie Breaux and Virginia Andries, and brothers-in-law, Arthur Miller and Bo Andries.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife Esther Breaux of 58 years; a daughter Stacey Breaux Cano and significant other Tim Corr; two sons, Mark Breaux and wife Laura, and Ryan Breaux and wife Malea; his sister, Gloria Miller; his brother, James Breaux and wife Janelle; five grandchildren , Nicole Castille and husband Chad, Jared Breaux, Amber Breaux, James Daniel Breaux, and Wesley Breaux; as well as numerous family and friends.
In his honor a Celebration of life will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, Texas.
