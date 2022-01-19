Weldon Edwards Rodgers

GALVESTON — Weldon Edward (Ed) Rodgers, 77, went to be with our Lord on January 14, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.
Ed was born to W.C and Nell Rodgers in Grandbury, TX who preceded him in death. A lifelong lover of sports, "Eddie" Rodgers lettered in Baseball, Basketball and Football at Henderson High School and served as class president and captain of Kilgore High School football team prior to graduating. Ed was selected to attend Boys State where he was elected Chief Justice of Texas Supreme Court.
While attending Kilgore College, he met and married Barbara Beck Rodgers who preceded him in death after 46 years of marriage. Ed and Barbara attended Baylor University together that began a family tradition. After graduating from Baylor University, he loved to return to campus to support and follow Baylor sports.
His business career began at Shell where he proudly lead the opening of their plant in Geismer Louisiana. Ed later got in to banking and ultimately launched his own consulting firm for 20 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristine (Rodgers) Curtis, his son, Tracy (Trey) Edward Rodgers, his daughter in law Amber (McGill) Rodgers and grandchildren Hayden and Ella Rodgers.
A private ceremony will be held for family, so people wishing to honor Ed's commitment to his love of dogs can make a donation to the Galveston Humane Society.
