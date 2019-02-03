Hausman
Celebration of life services for Raquel Hausman will be held at 11 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy in Texas City.
Pete
Celebration of life services for Henry Pete Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Warren
A memorial visitation for Roy Warren will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home, 1421 E. Hwy 6 in Alvin, Texas.
Schultz
A Funeral Ceremony for David Schultz will take place at 1:00 p.m. at Gateway Church, 760 Clear Lake City Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
King
Memorial service for Ruth King will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.