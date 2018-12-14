Verkin
Celebration of life service for Paul Verkin will be held at 10 a.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Military graveside service and interment will be at Galveston Memorial Park following the service.
Simpson
Services for Thomas Simpson will be held at 12 p.m. at Wynn Funeral Home located at 602-32nd St. Galveston, TX 77550.
Benefield
Funeral services for Darrell Benefield will be held at 2 p.m. at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, Texas 77591.
Boyd
Funeral services for Willie Mae Boyd will be held at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive La Marque, Texas 77568 with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Silverberg
Memorial service for William Silverberg will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Bay Vue United Methodist Church in Crystal Beach.
Watson
Memorial services for James Watson will be held at 2 p.m. at ACTS Church Lakeway, 1304 Ranch Road, 620 N. in Austin under the direction of Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.