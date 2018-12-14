Verkin

Celebration of life service for Paul Verkin will be held at 10 a.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Military graveside service and interment will be at Galveston Memorial Park following the service.

Simpson

Services for Thomas Simpson will be held at 12 p.m. at Wynn Funeral Home located at 602-32nd St. Galveston, TX 77550.

Benefield

Funeral services for Darrell Benefield will be held at 2 p.m. at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, Texas 77591.

Boyd

Funeral services for Willie Mae Boyd will be held at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive La Marque, Texas 77568 with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.

Silverberg

Memorial service for William Silverberg will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Bay Vue United Methodist Church in Crystal Beach.

Watson

Memorial services for James Watson will be held at 2 p.m. at ACTS Church Lakeway, 1304 Ranch Road, 620 N. in Austin under the direction of Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis funeral home.

