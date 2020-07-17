Kathryn Commiato

Kathryn passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 surrounded by her children and the things she loved most in this world. Born in Bismark, ND. 1937, to Milo and Bonnie Priske.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Coleman and Warren Priske, her sister Norita, her parents Dr. and Mrs. M.S. Priske, her husband John J. and her eldest son, Gary Lee.
Kathryn moved from Bismark, N.D. to Dickinson, TX in 1971 where she and her family resided until retirement with John to Wimberely, TX. Their life there was filled with family, friends, activities an active camping club. They attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Wimberely was where she and John’s heart was.
She is survived by her son Douglas Considine his wife Laurie; daughter Kelli Considine and her wife, Shauna. She is also survived by her two step-daughters, Toni Misuraca and Debra Moro. Kathryn leaves her beloved grandchildren, who brought her immense love and joy. Her grace, beauty and spirit are in our hearts and memories of a life fully lived and shared. Forever loved, forever missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.