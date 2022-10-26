GALVESTON, TX — 62, Dwight answered the call from our heavenly Father from labor to eternal rest on Friday, October 7, 2022, at UTMB Jennie Sealy.
Dwight was born June 15, 1960, to Lee and Elvin Pervis. He was a very hard-working man, 41 years at American National Insurance Company with perfect attendance, until his health begin to fail. He was diligent with his lawn service business, servicing 25 lawn customers. He would also repair watches. Dwight was a 1979 graduate of La Marque High School. He had many nicknames, DW, Elroy, Handler, Mr. Goodman and Rodie. Dwight was a very giving person and would sometimes be taken for granted because of his big, big heart. He was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need. Dwight love serving and learning in the house of God. He attended Bible study, faithfully served on the Usher board, sung in the male chorus, assisted in decorating the church and was co-founder of Praise God in His Sanctuary yearly church fundraiser.
Dwight is predeceased by parents, grandparents, brothers, Vincent, Mason, and Silvester Pervis, several aunts, uncles and other relatives.
Dwight leaves a legacy of love to his wife of 30 years, Pat Pervis; sons, Dwight Jr. and Lee Pervis; stepdaughter, Elenor (Lamar) Walker; granddaughters, A’Nia, A’Bri Jones and Aly’ce Walker; grandson, Albert Como; beloved siblings, brother, Rev. Lee Pervis of Abilene, TX; sisters, Bishop Lolita (Pastor Ronnie) Tennor and Debra (James) Foster all of Dallas, TX; aunt, Victoria Pervis of Houston, TX, brother-inlaw, Jesse (Dr. Ollie) Davis, Jr. of Channelview, TX; loyal sisters-in-law, Wilma and Sherry Pervis; mother of his sons, Tabitha Sykes, goddaughter, Taylor Jefferson, many close cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends in Galveston and La Marque too many to list. God does all things well, October 29th was our first date 30 years ago.
Services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, October 29th at The Historic Ave L Baptist Church with Darnnell Johnson, Sr. Officiating. Visit ERJFM.com for more information.
