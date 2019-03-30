Charles Frederick Kellogg, 75, of Dickinson, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Charles was born December 19, 1943 in West Turin, NY, to Viola and Frederick Kellogg. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Viet Nam. Charles retired from CCISD as a carpenter after thirty-one years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Loretta Hill, Beverly Kinel, and Shirley Joslin; brothers Lloyd Kellogg, Richard Kellogg, and Harold Kellogg.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife Evelyn Bourgeois Kellogg; daughters Charlotte Ann Zeigler and husband Dwayne, and Charlene Kellogg Ashcraft; brothers, Russell Kellogg, Ervin Kellogg, and Carl Kellogg; grandchildren Ashley Zeigler and companion John Stammers, Justin Zeigler, Alicia Ashcraft and companion Corey Grant, and Amber Ashcraft and companion Benny Felts; great-grandchildren Ryleigh and Coltin Stammers, and Raycer, Brock, and Logan Grant; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In his honor, a visitation will be held, 2:00 – 2:45 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019, with a rosary at 2:45 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, TX, Deacon Russ Carroll officiating.
