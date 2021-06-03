DICKINSON — Melinda Lee (Paschal) Salandanan, was born August 05, 1957 to Imogene and James Paschal and passed away May 26, 2021 in Webster, TX. Melinda was a resident of Dickinson, TX and formerly of La Marque, TX. She attended La Marque High School and was of the Baptist faith. Melinda was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and Mimi. She will be forever missed.
Melinda rejoins her mother, Imogene and father, James Paschal; brother, John Paschal.
Melinda is survived by her husband of 37 years, Alberto Salandanan; daughters, Gina Paschal, Elaine Salandanan, and Jamie Salandanan; sons, Helbert Salandanan and wife Amy, Cody Morton, and Albert Salandanan and wife Mitsuko; sister, Cindy Paschal; nine grandchildren, Elijah, Jacilyn, Shelby, Jayden, Kenny, Ethan, Kekoa, Alexis, and Ksyna; Uncle, John A. Kelly; cousins, April Kelly, John Kelly Jr., and Sandy Hartman; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 05, 2021 with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 851 Farm to Market 517 Rd W, Dickinson, TX 77539.
In lieu of flowers, family requesting donations to American Cancer Association.
