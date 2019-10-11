Pat Kongable, of Friendswood, passed away October 2, 2019 surrounded by her family and caregiver. She was born November 8, 1927 to Harry Powell Tassell and Mariane Fredericksen Tassell in Braintree, Massachusetts. She was a resident of Galveston County for 68 years.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Bill Kongable; son, Richard (Cristina) of Volcan Panama; daughter, Tricia Ramsey, of Friendswood; and grandchildren, Lauren Ramsey of Chicago, Kimberly Ramsey of Austin, and Edgardo Kongable Martinez of Panama. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Lou Gordon, of Florida; brother, Peter Tassell of Panama; and many nieces and nephews. The family appreciates the loving care provided by Norma Benavides of Pasadena.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service and Reception on Sunday November 10 at 2:00 p.m., at Windemere Mansion, 123 Lakeside Drive, Nassau Bay, Texas.
