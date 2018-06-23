SANTA FE—Mr. Christopher “Chris” Emerson Clifford passed from this life Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Santa Fe surrounded by his family.
Mr. Clifford was born April 9, 1972 in Galveston. He grew up in Santa Fe and was a 1990 graduate of Santa Fe High School. He continued his educational journey into Texas A&M where he earned his Kinesiology degree in 1998. Chris enjoyed shooting pool with friends and spending time with family. He was a wonderful father, brother, son, uncle and friend who will be truly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lura Mae and Eusebe Aime Lauzon, Sr., Harriet Lillian and Richard Earl Clifford, Jr.; aunts, Lura Mae Mendelson, Joan Kay Clifford, Marissa Elizabeth Clifford; sister in law, Tamera Suzanne Clifford; nephew, James Raymond Clifford III.
Survivors include his parents, James and Vesta (Lauzon) Clifford, Sr. of Santa Fe, Texas; daughter, Isabelle Victoria Clifford, step-son, Austin Flores and step-daughter, Leslie Jean “L.J.” Flores of Texas City, Texas; brother, James Raymond “Cliff” Clifford, Jr. of Newport News, Virginia; sister, Claudia Jermain Martelli and husband, Aaron of League City, Texas; girlfriend, Kelly Marie Hanks of League City, Texas; nephews, Benjamin James Clifford of Newport News, Virginia, Zachary Stuart Clifford of The Dalles, Oregon, John-Michael Laval Jermain and Anthony Ryan Martelli of Clear Lake, Texas; niece, Victoria Lynn Howard of Evansville, Indiana.
Memorial services will be Monday, June 25, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeffrey Eernisse officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 24, 2018 at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Diane Robinson and her team at Mainland Center Hospital, the Hospice Care Team of Bettie Sanchez, RN, and Kodi Beverly, Aide, and family friend, Hilda Brantley.
Memorials in the form of potted plants would be greatly appreciated by the family, as they will be used to create a memorial garden in Chris’ name.
