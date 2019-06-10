Sallie Sue Shelton Hamon, 73, of Lantana, Texas, former 45-year resident of Texas City, passed away June 7, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019, with a visitation between 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Texas. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Sallie Hamon was born November 19, 1945 in Dallas, Texas. She was a loving homemaker and along with her husband, Toby, were actively involved in their community.
She is preceded in death by parents, Hugh and Velma Shelton and husband of 41 years, Toby Hamon.
Survivors include daughters, Kristen Whittington and husband, Jarred, Tracie Weaver and husband David; grandchildren, Sydney and Blake Whittington, Jack, Max and Reagan Weaver; brothers, Robert Shelton and wife Becky; sister, Nancy Bisogno and husband Al; brothers-in-law, Tomy and Sue Hamon and Jerry and Susan Hamon, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Jerry Hamon, Tomy Hamon, Jarred Whittington, Al Bisogno, David Weaver, James Hamon and Ryan Hamon. Honorary pallbearers, Emken Linton, Mike Griffin, Randy Dietel, Ken Higginbotham and Robert Shelton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warriors Project and Animal Alliance of Galveston County.
