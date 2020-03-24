Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: March 24, 2020 @ 11:40 am
March 24, 2020
Garner Sr.
Celebration of life visitation for Albert Garner, Sr. will be held today at 10:00am at Rising Star Baptist Church in Texas City, TX. He will interred at Rising Star Cemetery in Texas City, TX under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
