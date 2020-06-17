Evelyn Jean Jolly, 88, of Conroe, Texas formerly a long-time resident of Texas City, Texas passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
CYPRESS—Elaine Threatt Stinson, 71, passed away on June 16, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her son and family, Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.