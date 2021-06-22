DICKINSON — The family of Becky Lee (Harvey) Gernand, born December 25, 1956, is heartbroken to announce her passing on June 16, 2021 in Mexico City. Left to mourn are her husband Chuck, son Jeremy (Alison) Gernand, daughter Courtney (David) Cartwright and son Timothy (Kate) Gernand and her grandchildren (Camryn, Ellie and Audra Cartwright, Ezra and Jude Gernand and Timothy Gernand). She is also survived by her mother Ann Taylor, sister Debbie Bridgewater, brother Roy (Anita) Harvey, brother-in-law Tom (Lora) Gernand, sister-in-law Brenda (Greg) Reynolds and many nieces and nephews.
Becky courageously and doggedly battled cancer for more than 14 months. Despite what she endured, Becky's compassion for others was unwavering and she continued living her life with the same selfless optimism and hopefulness as she had prior to her illness. Becky will be forever remembered as a supportive and adored wife, a loving mother and grandmother, a generous and compassionate friend and a devoted follower of Christ. Becky touched many young lives through her volunteer work teaching children's Bible class and Vacation Bible School at League City Church of Christ and Impact Houston Church of Christ, and also through her volunteer reading tutoring in Dickinson Public Schools, HOSTS and CHAMPS programs. While volunteering brought great joy and fulfillment to Becky's life, her most cherished role was that of homemaker mother to her three children, and grandmother to six.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Believe Big, an organization that Becky wholeheartedly supported for their commitment to advancing complementary cancer treatments.
Impact Houston Church of Christ, located at 1704 Weber St., Houston, TX 77007, will host Becky's memorial service at 2:00 PM on June 26, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.