Melissa (Mel) Marie Hernandez

Melissa (Mel) Marie Hernandez, 34, of Galveston went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 at her home.

She is preceded in death by her father, Santos ( B.D.) Hernandez.

Survived by her mother, Sara Darlene Hailey; her son, Jeremiah Silliman; her brother, Ethan Hernandez; her sister and brother-in-law, Christy and Bryan Humphrey; her niece, Zoie; and nephew, Zaiden; numerous friends and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at Lighthouse Family Church, 7402 Stewart Rd. Galveston, TX on January 18th, 2020 at 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

