Melissa (Mel) Marie Hernandez, 34, of Galveston went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 at her home.
She is preceded in death by her father, Santos ( B.D.) Hernandez.
Survived by her mother, Sara Darlene Hailey; her son, Jeremiah Silliman; her brother, Ethan Hernandez; her sister and brother-in-law, Christy and Bryan Humphrey; her niece, Zoie; and nephew, Zaiden; numerous friends and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at Lighthouse Family Church, 7402 Stewart Rd. Galveston, TX on January 18th, 2020 at 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
