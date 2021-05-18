Thomas Kimble "Spyder" or "Baby Brother" Mills, Sr.

GALVESTON, TX — Life Synopsis of Thomas Kimble Mills Sr.
Thomas Kimble Mills Sr. aka “Spyder”, was born August 14, 1955 to the Late Thomas Kaski Mills and Willia Elaine Watkins. The fourth of six children, he grew up in Galveston Texas where he attended public schools before transferring to Houston, TX and graduating from Ross Sterling High School in 1974. After graduation, he attended Alvin Jr. College on a basketball scholarship. Shortly after, he enlisted into the United States Army and later the Marine Corp.After serving his country, he chose to return back home and pursue a career in what he loved, cooking. His passion led him all the way up the cooking ladder and he eventually became a Sioux Chef. In this journey, he became proficient in international cuisines. In the kitchen is where he loved to be. Thomas was also a stellar athlete and his second passion of basketball led him the nickname, “Spyder”. He was also a long-distance runner.
“Baby Brother” as his family would call him was preceded in death by father, mother, eldest sister, Joetta Henry, Brother In Law, Otis Muse and best friend/cousin Felton Jones. He is survived by two daughters, Nakia Mills of Friendswood, TX, Dr. LaToya Mills-Thomas (Sidney) of Galveston, TX; two sons Thomas Kimble (TK) Mills (Josephine) of Galveston, TX and Travis Mills of Texas City, TX. He is also survived by four siblings. He has two brothers: James Hensley (Terri) of Huffman, TX and Edward Mills of Brooklyn, New York and two sisters: Lori Baxter of Houston, TX and Thomasine Muse of Galveston, TX. He is also survived by his dear Stepmother, Carolyn Mills. Baby Brother is survived by his Aunt Doris Jones, Uncle Charles Mills, nine grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Baby Brother departed this life May 08, 2021. He will lie in the National Cemetery in Houston, TX. A memorial service will be given in his honor on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Wynn Funeral Home at 11am. Pastor James Hensley officiating
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.