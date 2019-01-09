Dennis T. Willis, 68, of Texas City, passed through heaven's gate, into the waiting arms of the Lord, on January 3, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital, with his wife by his side.
Dennis was born June 18, 1950, in Texas City to the union of the late Rev. Lugine and Mary Willis. He was a Master Tailor and proud owner of Willis Tailors until his health began to fell. He was a soft spoken man with a big heart and a strong Christian faith. He will be remembered by all whose path he crossed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Clyde Willis; nephews Clyde Willis Jr., and Corey Payton
Left with cherished memories of his life are, wife Brenda Williis; brother, William Willis (Joyce); sisters, Mary Jean Willis, Jeweline Warfield, Venolia Scott; children, Eric Hunter, Denesha Willis (Jeramy), Lashonda Willis (Joseph); 9 grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends
The family of Dennis invites their friends and family to join them as they celebrate the life of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Services will be held Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Hopewell Baptist Church (316 S. Pine Rd, Texas City), with viewing beginning at 9:00 A.M. followed by service at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Joel Clay officiating.
