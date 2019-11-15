Inman
Celebration of life services for S.C. Inman III will be held today from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Beerfoot Brewery on Galveston Island under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Pittman
Funeral services for Wanda Pittman will be held today at 2 p.m. at Forest Park East in Webster, Texas followed by a short interment service at the mausoleum.
Quigley
Services for Barbara Quigley will be held today at 10 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Jamaica Beach, Galveston, under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Moore
Memorial services for Earl Moore will be held today at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
Latimer
Memorial services for James Latimer, Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at Friendswood Friends Church, 520 S. Friendswood Dr., under the direction of Jeter Funeral Home.
Isaac
Services for Ronald Isaac will be held today at Live Oak Baptist Church, 1020 32nd St. in Galveston, under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m.
Moore
Funeral services for Douglas Moore will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Compian
Funeral Mass for Virginia Compian will be held today at 11 a.m. at Queen of Peace Church under the direction of Compean Funeral Home. Entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Mausoleum.
Dorsey
Services for Archie Dorsey will be held today at Holy Rosary Catholic Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
Harris
Celebration of life services for Emma Harris will be held today at 2 p.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Thompson
Homegoing services for Frances Thompson will be held today at Sanford Temple COGIC, 5508 Phillips St. in Texas City under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home. Visitation at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
Robles
Funeral services for Lucille Robles will be held today at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive in La Marque under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. Rite of interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Marshall
Celebration of life services for James Marshall will be held today at Jerusalem Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 9 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m.
Austin
Celebration of life services for Victor Austin will be held today in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m.
Ford
Celebration of life services for Margietta Ford will be held today at McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby in La Marque under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 9 a.m. with services to follow at 10 a.m.
