Helen Marie Del Papa

THE WOODLANDS — Helen Marie Gary Del Papa, beloved wife and mother, passed away on January 13, 2021, at the age of 68 after battling brain cancer for two and a half years. She never complained about pain or her circumstances.
Helen was born on August 11, 1952 and grew up in Beaumont, TX. After receiving her Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in 1974 from Lamar University, she opened an Italian restaurant in Beaumont enhancing her skills at hosting and entertaining. In December 1979, she married Rocky Del Papa and they soon moved to The Woodlands. Their wonderful, loving partnership lasted for 41 years. Helen was the cornerstone of their business operations and family life. Everyone knew she was an impeccable bookkeeper that never made a mistake. She loved to care for her family and shined at being a mother.
Helen is survived by her best friend and loving husband, Omero "Rocky" Del Papa III and their three children, Allison Del Papa, Omero Del Papa, and Elizabeth Bradburn. Also survived by her mother, Loretta "Bordages" Gary; sisters, Denise (Vinny) Stasio, Rita (Carl) Marino, and Grace Perkins; brother, Thomas Wade (Carol) Gary; sister-in-laws, Sherri (Charles) Gordon and Jenny (Bob) Tresch; grandchildren, Luke, Helena, and Ezra Bradburn; and numerous aunts, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Tom Gary, Jr. as well as her grandparents, Julia and Tom Gary, Sr. and Marie and J.D. Bordages; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lena and Omero Del Papa, Jr.
Helen was a faith-filled, loving mother who cherished her children. As an excellent cook, she enjoyed preparing meals for her family, entertaining, and baking Italian cookies along with reading and traveling. She had a wealth of friends that she loved with all her heart. Helen left many memories of great vacations, hearty laughter and quality time with the ones she loved.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 21st at WoodsEdge Community Church in the Pavillion (25333 Gosling Rd. Spring, TX 77389) at 2:00pm. She will be laid to rest at Forest Park The Woodlands. "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 23:6
