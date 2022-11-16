AUSTIN, TX — Kiva Marie Hokanson, Ph. D., 76, of Austin, TX, passed away on the morning of November 7, 2022.
Marie was born on April 28, 1946, in Laramie, WY, to Walter and Alice Sproule who preceded her in death.
Marie was the eldest of five children: Leon Sproule, Jocelyn Carson, Stephen Sproule, and Becky Thomas, and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
Marie was wife to James Hokanson, Ph.D., who preceded her in death.
Marie was mother of Walter Hokanson, mother-in-law of Katherine Hokanson, and grandmother of Helen and James Hokanson.
Born in Wyoming and raised in South Dakota, Marie moved to Texas after undergraduate school. She later lived in Washington for a few years, but Marie always called Texas home and came back to be with her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren in her last years.
As a voracious reader, Marie never met a book she wouldn’t read twice. Reading helped her explore the world the best way she could, because as a child she contracted polio months before the vaccine was available, and the disease’s impact was lifelong.
Marie was a graduate of South Dakota State University. She then attended University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, where she met her husband, James. After the birth of her son, she defended her dissertation and earned her Ph.D. Marie then worked in genetic research at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
The effects of polio eventually took away Marie’s ability to work traditionally, but she continued to channel her energy into her family and community in Dickinson, TX. With grit and determination, she fought adversity, never complained about the cards she was dealt, and found a way forward. From swim meets to scouting activities to fundraising, she was there for her son and supported her husband with his Lion’s Club and adult Scouting activities.
Marie spent time with her family on Whidbey Island, moving to Bothell, WA, after her husband’s passing. While living in Washington, she was a member of the Governor’s Council on Aging, sharing her experiences and helping steer leaders toward better policy decisions.
Returning to Texas upon learning she would be a grandmother, Marie spent her last years near her son and daughter-in-law watching her grandchildren grow, proud of them all.
Marie fought at every turn to promote education and sharing of knowledge to break down walls and open doors. She was active with educational reform to keep opinions out and the curriculum based on fact and science; she wouldn’t let whim or personal discomfort with a topic be a reason to avoid learning what was real.
Marie was a lifelong Lutheran who participated and served in many ways from singing in the choir, to mailing greetings to the homebound, to being a Stephen Minister, lector, and Altar Guild member.
The family would like to thank the staff at Longhorn Village for their compassionate care and support for the last four and a half years, helping Mom build a home and find peace.
Marie was a dedicated friend, caring sister and daughter, loving wife, and devoted mother, who took all that life threw at her, balled it up, and threw it right back, always giving as much as she could to those around her.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to UTHealth Houston, PO Box 20268, Houston, TX 77025-9998 or giving.uth.edu/memorial
