Live, Laugh, Love. Three words that reflect the life of Robert “Bob” Dean Hooter, who made his heavenly transition on March 2, 2019.
Born on September 19, 1940, Bob lived his life to its fullest working as an expert ironworker, building custom bird houses, playing golf, gardening, traveling the country and one of his favorite activities – transporting children and families to the Shriner Hospital. He was a Master Mason in Good Standing of Texas City Lodge No.1118, a member of El Mina Shriners Temple in Galveston, Texas, President of the Shriners Children's Transportation Corp and a proud U.S. Navy Veteran.
Bob’s laughter and smiles were contagious and he gladly shared them with everyone. His sense of humor, though sometimes surprising, showed the light that filled his heart. His last days, even his last moments, were filled with pure joy and laughter. Bob’s love was always given unconditionally. His greatest love was, is, and always will be his family. As a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend; Bob was a comforter, provider and a leader. Bob’s heart was filled with joy and happiness and his life was filled with laughter and love.
His legacy of leading by example, volunteering and caring will continue for generations to come. Continuing his wonderful legacy will be his wife, Shirley Hooter; his sons Jeffrey Dean Hooter (and wife, Kim) and Anthony “Tony” Dale Hooter; his step-children Paula Bandy (and husband Nathan) and Marc Dufour; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren with an addition expected in June; 9 brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Greeting him at the pearly gates will be his father, Will Faulk Hooter; two loving mothers, Violet Spillers Hooter and Marie Gashette Hooter; mother-in-law, Velma Clements; stepson, Paul Rooker, and sister, Signa Carol Reed; joined by many grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life Service for Robert Dean Hooter will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 Visitation: Noon – 1:00 p.m. Followed by a Celebration Service Carnes Funeral Home – 3100 Gulf Frwy, Texas City, TX.
In Lieu of Flowers Donations May Be Made In Bob Hooter's Name to: Shriners Children’s Transportation Fund 815 Market Street Galveston, TX 77550 Attn: Donor Development ▪ In Memory Of Bob Hooter
