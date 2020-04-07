Mary Elizabeth Bolton, 92 of Hitchcock, Texas, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at UTMB, League City.
Our Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great-Great Grandmother, also known as MawMaw, was born September 27, 1927 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Georgia Perkins Kielty Williams and James Kielty.
Her family moved to Galveston, Texas when she was 12 years old. She attended Dominican High School in Galveston.
She met the love of her life Frederick Wallace Bolton Sr., when she was 20 years old. We were told she met him in her Bikini headed to the beach. They married a year later on June 12, 1948 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galveston. They were married for 55 years. They moved to Hitchcock in 1954 where they made their home on Matranga Dr and raised their 6 children.
Mary loved having coffee with her friends Jackie Weaver, Barney Owens and Shirley Henderson. They would sit and talk about all the gossip in Hitchcock back then but that was before MawMaw got a FaceBook page LOL. Mary loved visiting and catching up with her neighbor friend Margie Berger. They remained friends to this day.
MawMaw was employed at Gibson’s in La Marque and Craig’s clothing store in Galveston. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
In her later years she and Freddy would enjoy their lake house on Sam Rayburn Lake at Rayburn 100 with their kids and grandkids. She loved going to the game rooms with her Best Friend Jackie Weaver. She also loved Donald Trump and Fox news.
MawMaw was a very strong woman with Christian values. She didn’t mind telling you if you were wrong and she was right. She was incredibly smart and witty. She had grace and charm and always carried herself with dignity and pride.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Kielty Williams, her husband Frederick W. Bolton Sr., her brother Frankie Kielty and Great Granddaughter Haley Frizzell.
As the matriarch of our family, MawMaw leaves a long legacy of her pride and joy which includes 6 children, son Freddy Bolton Jr. and wife Jenifer of Freeport, TX; daughter Sherry James and husband Robert (Skeeter) of League City, TX; son Larry Bolton and wife Roslyn of League City, TX; daughter Renee Allen and husband Joe of Hitchcock, TX; daughter Dennie Dority and husband Larry of Paris, TX; son Troy Bolton and wife Liz of New Braunfels, TX; 19 grandchildren, Meredith Jones, Freddy Bolton III, Amy West, Jeni Swing, Georgia Peeler, Brandy Jackson, Robert (Skeeter) James Jr., Katrina Blumberg, Kelly Oliphant, Joe Allen Jr., Todd Allen, Chad Allen, Michele Frizzell, Rachel Edwards, Bill McCormick, Matthew McCormick, Shea Bolton, Nicholas Bolton and Troy Bolton II; 44 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary Paul Bearers are MawMaw’s 10 Grandson’s.
Many thanks to her caregiver Leigh Henderson House and to All Care Home Health – Nurse Melissa.
A Private burial will be at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Due to the Covid 19 we will have her celebration of life at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.