Peter Kempner Thompson, M.D., loving husband, devoted father, exceptional “Papa”, dedicated doctor and caring friend, died on Saturday, the 3rd of August, 2019 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. At the time, he was in California traveling and visiting with family and friends. He was 81 years of age.
A memorial service and celebration of his life is to be conducted at four o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 7th of September, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Suits and ties are not required, as Peter would have wished. A simple video of the service will be made for those who find it difficult to attend.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family and share remembrances over light fare and refreshments during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, 4600 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX, 77023; Faith in Practice, 7500 Beechnut St. #208, Houston, TX, 77074; or to The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, 301 University Blvd., Galveston, TX, 77555; or to the charity of your choice.
Please visit Dr. Thompson’s online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where words of condolence and comfort may be shared electronically with his family. Memories and condolences may also be shared by commenting on the most recent journal entry on the CaringBridge site established for Peter at www.caringbridge.org/visit/dr.peterthompson/journal.
