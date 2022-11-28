SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Boyd S. Chipman passed from this life on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, in La Marque.
Born November 2, 1933 in Galveston, Boyd had been a lifelong resident of the Galveston, Texas City, Hitchcock, and Santa Fe area. He was a Master Electrician, member of IBEW Local Union 527 for over 60 years and was a member of Arcadia First Baptist Church, formerly a member of Seaside Baptist Church in Jamaica Beach.
Boyd enjoyed many family activities, which included deer hunting near Doss, Texas, which was known to all the family as the “Chipman Winter Wonderland” for over 42 years, was an avid fisherman (famous for “the big three” competitions — trout, red and flounder, for a quarter), enjoyed storytelling, his dogs, fishpond and pier at Santa Fe home, making deer sausage, jerky, gardening tomatoes and jalapeno peppers.
Boyd, known as “Papa,” loved and enjoyed many activities with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His grandchildren say of him, “He always taught us so much about life” including “CS” lessons in common sense. All the grandchildren knew he would be quick to correct, so that many lessons were learned. He spent one on one time with each of his grandchildren.
One of his favorite sayings was, “I rather do life than talk about it”. In his young days, he was a beach lifeguard and very good swimmer; he was a slight daredevil that would often enjoying diving from any high place, like channel markers in Galveston Bay. With his unique combination of abilities, Boyd volunteered for many years as a member the Texas City Water Rescue Unit of the Fire Department.
Boyd was elected at different times, as the president of the Electrical Worker’s Credit Union and IBEW Local 527. Through his craftsman skills, attention to detail, the ability to lead and get the work done correctly, he rose in the electrical trade to the position of electrical general foreman. His work included many unique projects such as the American National Building, the former Flagship Hotel, steel mills, refineries and to international projects in Cairo Egypt.
Boyd was known as being one of the youngest fishermen to catch a tarpon off the end of the Pleasure Pier. Over the years Boyd won many fishing trophies for largest tarpon, redfish, or trout. Boyd had many lifelong friends that included, sharing a boat with childhood best friend for weekly shrimping and fishing trips together in Galveston Bay and in the Gulf. He was well known for telling many stories of all the hunting and fishing adventures over the years which included the likes of offshore fishing, shark and stingaree fishing, wading West Bay and San Luis pass flats, oystering, duck hunting in Bolivar, goose hunting in Lissie, mule deer hunting Colorado, elk hunting in Wyoming, halibut fishing in Alaska with close friend Greg. Most importantly, Boyd and Jane were the closest partners in all these activities as his wife Jane is also an avid fishermen and hunter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Boyd Stean Chipman, Sr.; mother and stepfather, Doris and Leonard Courtright; son-in-law, Chet Navarre.
He was also preceded in death by many of his lifelong friends that were his closest and very loyal hunting and fishing partners; so now they will join with Boyd to welcome him into God’s portion of heaven for sportsman, for a cup of coffee to plan the next trip (possibly in search of the ten pound trout). Remembering some of their first names: Snooky, Swede, Eddy, Ollie, Junie, Harvey, Gene, J.H., Hershey, Greg and many more missed mentioning here. With special mention to school fishing buddy Gene Boyd who introduced him to his sister Jane.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jane for over 70 years of marriage, daughters, Janet Leigh Carney and husband, Gary of Hitchcock, Terry Lynn Navarre of Santa Fe, son, Leslie “Les” Boyd Chipman and wife, Julie of Houston; grandchildren, Cody Wayne Carney and wife, Lyndi, Jenna Leigh Springer and husband, Justin, Michael Wayne Michell and wife, Tiffany, Sarah Renee’ Michell, Joseph William Michell, Jonathan Miller Chipman, Jessica Paige Jones and husband, Sterling, Jennifer Lane Sugg and husband, Taylor; great-grandchildren, Cuyler Wayne Carney, Cullen Carney, Evelyn Gnipp, Amelia Esquivel, Morgan Michell, Silas Michell, Jonathan Chipman, II, Olivia Sugg, Evan Sugg, Ellis Jones, Vivian Jones.
Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 — 1:00 with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, with Reverend Kelly Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cody Carney, Cuyler Carney, Jonathan Chipman, Jonathan Chipman, II, Joseph Michell, Michael Michell. Honorary bearers will be Cullen Carney, Amelia Esquivel, and Evelyn Gnipp.
Boyd’s family asked in lieu of flowers, to call a loved one or friend or to do an act of kindness for someone in his memory. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
