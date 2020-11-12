CLEAR LAKE SHORES —
Ms. Jessica Nicole Laxson passed from this life Friday afternoon, October 23, 2020, in Clear Lake Shores.
Born January 26, 2000 in Texas City, Jessica was a witty, outgoing artist who loved to draw, paint and go to the beach. Jessica loved animals, especially cats, dogs and sealife.
Survivors include her mother and step-father, Sarah and James Branscombe of Woodstock, Ontario, Canada; father and step-mother, Chris and Terrie Laxson of Dickinson; grandparents, Rod and Beth Conway of Kitchner, Ontario, Canada, William Michael Laxson of Livingston, Craig Harrison Travis and Patricia Nell Travis of Santa Fe; brothers, Colby Christopher Laxson, Sam Branscombe and Liam Branscombe all of Woodstock, Ontario, Canada
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Jeff Spielman. officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
