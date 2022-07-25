Joseph Marvin "Joe" King

LEAGUE CITY — Joseph “Joe” Marvin King of League City, TX formerly of Kemah, Dickinson and Texas City passed away on July 23, 2022 at his home.
Joe was born on October 10, 1924, in Palacios, Texas to Ralph and Ivy King.
Joe attended Ball High School. He joined the U.S. Navy Seabees in 1943 and was part of the second wave of troops landing in Normandy following the D-Day Invasion. Joe served 21 months in Europe during World War II and was in Berlin when Germany surrendered. After returning from the war, he started working for Briscoe Radiator Shop in Galveston, TX. Soon after, he met Adrietta Aarnes in an adult Sunday school class at Central Methodist Church in Galveston, TX. They were married there in 1947 and were happily married for 75 years. Shortly after, they moved to Texas City where he worked for Monsanto Chemical Co. in Texas City before transferring to the Alvin location where he retired with a total of 32 years of service as a shift foreman. After retirement, he worked at the Crowder Funeral Homes for over 30 years.
Joe and his wife, Adrietta, joined Memorial Lutheran Church in Texas City in 1953. He was an active member and held numerous jobs over the years volunteering at the Church. He and Adrietta also spent time traveling over the years using travel trailers, ships and planes. These modes of transportation took them to many interesting places accompanied by some very dear friends and family.
Joe loved sports and was an avid baseball fan, especially the Houston Astros. If there was an Astros game on, he was glued to watching the game and helping coach from his chair.
All who knew Joe knew he could fix about anything given enough time, and his best customers were his children and grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He was the kindest and most loving Paw Paw there ever was.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Adrietta, his parents, sister, Elizabeth Lester, brother, Oliver King and son, Michael “Mike” Joseph King.
Survivors include daughters, Karen Crowder Martin & husband, Pete and Tracey Carelock Schoppe & husband, Danny. Also surviving are his dear grandchildren, Kimberlie King Harrell & husband, Todd, Dr. Ashley Crowder Parker, Brandon Carelock, Lindsey Carelock, Courtney Carelock and Aaron Carelock. Last but not least, his great-grandchildren, Hudson and Cooper Harrell and Hazel Parker. Also, survived by numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In his honor, a visitation will be held 10:00 — 11:30 am, with funeral services at 11:30 am, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2021 29th St. N, Texas City, TX. Interment follows at Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock, TX.
Memorials may be made to Galveston County Fair and Rodeo, Mike King Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 889, Santa Fe, TX 77510.
